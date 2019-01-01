Fabege AB is a real estate company that focuses on commercial properties. Fabege works to develop modern offices, housing, and a broad range of services with strategic partners. The company reports three core segments: Property management, which rents properties to long-term tenants; Property development, which improves and redesigns properties according to tenant requirements; and Business Development/Transactions, which includes the acquisition and sale of properties. Fabege generates all of its revenue in Stockholm and surrounding areas in Sweden.