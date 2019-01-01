Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Flagstar Bancorp downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flagstar Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flagstar Bancorp was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) is trading at is $36.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
