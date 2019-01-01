QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.63%
52 Wk
11.5 - 12.45
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
63.82
Open
-
P/E
25.53
Shares
593.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Excluding the Hella acquisition, Faurecia operates in automotive seating, interior systems, cockpit electronics, and emission control technologies. The company has a global presence, with production facilities in 33 countries, but it has about 60% of its facilities located in high-cost countries. Faurecia's five largest customers by percentage of 2020 revenue are Volkswagen at 21%, Stellantis at 18%, Ford at 13%, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance at 12%, and General Motors at 5%. Geographically, Europe accounted for 48% of 2020 revenue, followed by North America at 25%, China at 18%, and all other regions at 9%.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Faurecia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Faurecia (FAURY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Faurecia (OTCGM: FAURY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Faurecia's (FAURY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Faurecia.

Q

What is the target price for Faurecia (FAURY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Faurecia

Q

Current Stock Price for Faurecia (FAURY)?

A

The stock price for Faurecia (OTCGM: FAURY) is $11.55 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:40:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Faurecia (FAURY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Faurecia.

Q

When is Faurecia (OTCGM:FAURY) reporting earnings?

A

Faurecia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Faurecia (FAURY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Faurecia.

Q

What sector and industry does Faurecia (FAURY) operate in?

A

Faurecia is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.