ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
FAT Brands
(NASDAQ:FATBB)
6.20
-0.12[-1.90%]
At close: May 27
9.10
2.9000[46.77%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low6.1 - 6.5
52 Week High/Low5.5 - 30.66
Open / Close6.1 / 6.49
Float / Outstanding465.3K / 16.4M
Vol / Avg.2.4K / 5.5K
Mkt Cap101.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.7
Div / Yield0.52/8.01%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.45
Total Float465.3K

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Dividends

FAT Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FAT Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

FAT Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FAT Brands (FATBB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FAT Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own FAT Brands (FATBB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for FAT Brands ($FATBB) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of FAT Brands (FATBB) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next FAT Brands (FATBB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for FAT Brands (FATBB) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)?
A

FAT Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FAT Brands (FATBB) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.