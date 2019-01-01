FalconStor Software (OTC:FALC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FalconStor Software
FalconStor Software Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC) was reported by Wunderlich Securities on April 3, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FALC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FalconStor Software, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FalconStor Software was filed on April 3, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 3, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FalconStor Software (FALC) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price FalconStor Software (FALC) is trading at is $1.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
