First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$189.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$189.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Advantage using advanced sorting and filters.
First Advantage Questions & Answers
When is First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) reporting earnings?
First Advantage (FA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were First Advantage’s (NASDAQ:FA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $174.8M, which beat the estimate of $152.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.