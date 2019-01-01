QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.17 - 4.47
Vol / Avg.
2M/3.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.17 - 8.67
Mkt Cap
297.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.34
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
67.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:23PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.170 0.1500
REV503.100M471.981M-31.119M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Express Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Express (EXPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Express (NYSE: EXPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Express's (EXPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Express (EXPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Express (NYSE: EXPR) was reported by MKM Partners on August 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting EXPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -66.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Express (EXPR)?

A

The stock price for Express (NYSE: EXPR) is $4.43 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Express (EXPR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 14, 2010.

Q

When is Express (NYSE:EXPR) reporting earnings?

A

Express’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Express (EXPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Express.

Q

What sector and industry does Express (EXPR) operate in?

A

Express is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.