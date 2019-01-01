QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
1K/22.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
74.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Evergold Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company's projects include Snoball, Golden Lion, Spanish Lake, and Holy Cross.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evergold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evergold (EVGUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evergold (OTCPK: EVGUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evergold's (EVGUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evergold.

Q

What is the target price for Evergold (EVGUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evergold

Q

Current Stock Price for Evergold (EVGUF)?

A

The stock price for Evergold (OTCPK: EVGUF) is $0.10198 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does Evergold (EVGUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evergold.

Q

When is Evergold (OTCPK:EVGUF) reporting earnings?

A

Evergold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evergold (EVGUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evergold.

Q

What sector and industry does Evergold (EVGUF) operate in?

A

Evergold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.