There is no Press for this Ticker
Ora Banda Mining Ltd operates as an exploration and production company in Australia. It is focused on the mining and processing of gold, exploration, and evaluation of gold mineralization. It owns an interest in the Davyhurst Project located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie within the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Some of the projects of the company are Riverina, Lady Ida and Others.

Ora Banda Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ora Banda Mining (OTCEM: ESGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ora Banda Mining's (ESGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ora Banda Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ora Banda Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF)?

A

The stock price for Ora Banda Mining (OTCEM: ESGFF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 17:21:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ora Banda Mining.

Q

When is Ora Banda Mining (OTCEM:ESGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ora Banda Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ora Banda Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Ora Banda Mining (ESGFF) operate in?

A

Ora Banda Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.