QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Equus Total Return
(NYSE:EQS)
2.4153
-0.0947[-3.77%]
At close: May 23
2.57
0.1547[6.41%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.81 - 2.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.2M / 13.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.8K
Mkt Cap32.7M
P/E10.04
50d Avg. Price2.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float6.2M

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS), Dividends

Equus Total Return issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equus Total Return generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 9, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equus Total Return Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equus Total Return (EQS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on March 30, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Equus Total Return (EQS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return (EQS). The last dividend payout was on March 30, 2009 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Equus Total Return (EQS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return (EQS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on March 30, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)?
A

Equus Total Return has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equus Total Return (EQS) was $0.11 and was paid out next on March 30, 2009.

