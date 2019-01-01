Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS), Dividends

Equus Total Return issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equus Total Return generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on March 30, 2009.
There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return (EQS). The last dividend payout was on March 30, 2009 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for Equus Total Return (EQS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on March 30, 2009
Equus Total Return has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equus Total Return (EQS) was $0.11 and was paid out next on March 30, 2009.
Browse dividends on all stocks.