QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.84 - 2.97
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.78 - 8.7
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
487.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 3:37PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
EQRx Inc is a biotechnology company. Its pipeline programs include two pre-registrational oncology assets that have shown assuring Phase 3 data (aumolertinib and sugemalimab), and multiple other clinical-stage programs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EQRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQRx (EQRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EQRx's (EQRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EQRx (EQRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EQRx

Q

Current Stock Price for EQRx (EQRX)?

A

The stock price for EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRX) is $2.85 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does EQRx (EQRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQRx.

Q

When is EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) reporting earnings?

A

EQRx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is EQRx (EQRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQRx.

Q

What sector and industry does EQRx (EQRX) operate in?

A

EQRx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.