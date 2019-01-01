Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eqonex
Eqonex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eqonex (NASDAQ: EQOS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EQOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eqonex (NASDAQ: EQOS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Eqonex downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eqonex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eqonex was filed on December 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eqonex (EQOS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Eqonex (EQOS) is trading at is $1.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.