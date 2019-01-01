Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of flexitanks that is being used for the transport of bulk liquid cargo. It offers packaging solutions for the transport and storage of bulk products. The firm caters to a wide range of industries namely shippers of premium beverages, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, edible oils, wine and agrochemicals. It also provides packaging supply/installation, loading and unloading, product transfer, product stewardship, removal-disposal-recycling, and logistic services.