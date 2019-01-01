QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of flexitanks that is being used for the transport of bulk liquid cargo. It offers packaging solutions for the transport and storage of bulk products. The firm caters to a wide range of industries namely shippers of premium beverages, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, edible oils, wine and agrochemicals. It also provides packaging supply/installation, loading and unloading, product transfer, product stewardship, removal-disposal-recycling, and logistic services.

Environmental Packaging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Environmental Packaging (EPTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Environmental Packaging (OTCEM: EPTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Environmental Packaging's (EPTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Environmental Packaging.

Q

What is the target price for Environmental Packaging (EPTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Environmental Packaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Environmental Packaging (EPTI)?

A

The stock price for Environmental Packaging (OTCEM: EPTI) is $0.002 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 18:14:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Environmental Packaging (EPTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Environmental Packaging.

Q

When is Environmental Packaging (OTCEM:EPTI) reporting earnings?

A

Environmental Packaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Environmental Packaging (EPTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Environmental Packaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Environmental Packaging (EPTI) operate in?

A

Environmental Packaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.