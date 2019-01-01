ñol

Sunrise New Energy
(NASDAQ:EPOW)
$2.105
Last update: 3:50PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2 - 6.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap51.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float11.4M

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sunrise New Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sunrise New Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sunrise New Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sunrise New Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)?
A

There are no earnings for Sunrise New Energy

Q
What were Sunrise New Energy’s (NASDAQ:EPOW) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sunrise New Energy

