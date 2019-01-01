ñol

Ensign Group
(NASDAQ:ENSG)
82.41
1.81[2.25%]
At close: May 27
82.41
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low79.6 - 82.47
52 Week High/Low68.29 - 94.25
Open / Close81.31 / 82.41
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 55.5M
Vol / Avg.163.6K / 263.6K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E23.89
50d Avg. Price83.16
Div / Yield0.22/0.27%
Payout Ratio6.23
EPS0.92
Total Float32.9M

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), Dividends

Ensign Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ensign Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.22

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ensign Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ensign Group (ENSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensign Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on April 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ensign Group (ENSG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensign Group (ENSG). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Ensign Group (ENSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensign Group (ENSG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on April 30, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)?
A

Ensign Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ensign Group (ENSG) was $0.06 and was paid out next on April 30, 2022.

