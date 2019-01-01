ñol

Central Energy Partners
(OTC:ENGY)
0.002
00
At close: Jul 15

Central Energy Partners (OTC:ENGY), Dividends

Central Energy Partners issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central Energy Partners generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 11, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Central Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Central Energy Partners (ENGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Energy Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on August 14, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Central Energy Partners (ENGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Energy Partners (ENGY). The last dividend payout was on August 14, 2008 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Central Energy Partners (ENGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Energy Partners (ENGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on August 14, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Central Energy Partners (OTC:ENGY)?
A

Central Energy Partners has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Central Energy Partners (ENGY) was $0.25 and was paid out next on August 14, 2008.

