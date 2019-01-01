Central Energy Partners (OTC:ENGY), Dividends

Central Energy Partners issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central Energy Partners generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Central Energy Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on August 14, 2008.
