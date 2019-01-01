QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.85 - 22.13
Mkt Cap
557.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
NHOA operates in the sustainable energy sector. It specializes in hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grid systems that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. It offers sustainable distributed generation and transmission.

Analyst Ratings

NHOA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NHOA (ENGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NHOA (OTCEM: ENGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NHOA's (ENGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NHOA.

Q

What is the target price for NHOA (ENGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NHOA

Q

Current Stock Price for NHOA (ENGPF)?

A

The stock price for NHOA (OTCEM: ENGPF) is $21.85 last updated Today at 3:07:56 PM.

Q

Does NHOA (ENGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NHOA.

Q

When is NHOA (OTCEM:ENGPF) reporting earnings?

A

NHOA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NHOA (ENGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NHOA.

Q

What sector and industry does NHOA (ENGPF) operate in?

A

NHOA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.