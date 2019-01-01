Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Endo International beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was down $65.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 22.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endo International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.48 0.48 EPS Actual 0.84 0.80 0.65 0.73 Revenue Estimate 731.40M 669.71M 661.86M 668.65M Revenue Actual 789.43M 772.03M 713.83M 717.92M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Endo International management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.17 and $-0.15 per share.

