ENB Financial
(OTCQX:ENBP)
19.85
00
At close: May 27
21.50
1.6500[8.31%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low19.85 - 19.85
52 Week High/Low19.85 - 23.75
Open / Close19.85 / 19.85
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 5.6M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.9K
Mkt Cap111.1M
P/E8.14
50d Avg. Price21.32
Div / Yield0.68/3.43%
Payout Ratio27.87
EPS0.57
Total Float-

ENB Financial (OTC:ENBP), Dividends

ENB Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ENB Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.04%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ENB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ENB Financial (ENBP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENB Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ENB Financial (ENBP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ENB Financial ($ENBP) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ENB Financial (ENBP) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ENB Financial (ENBP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ENB Financial (ENBP) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for ENB Financial (OTCQX:ENBP)?
A

ENB Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ENB Financial (ENBP) was $0.17 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

