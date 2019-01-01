ñol

Emmis Comms
(OTCEM:EMMS)
1.75
0.38[27.74%]
At close: May 17
2.45
0.7000[40.00%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.8 - 2.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9.5M / 13.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.7K
Mkt Cap23.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.87
Total Float-

Emmis Comms (OTC:EMMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Emmis Comms reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 11

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$27.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 29)

$10.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Emmis Comms using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Emmis Comms Questions & Answers

Q
When is Emmis Comms (OTCEM:EMMS) reporting earnings?
A

Emmis Comms (EMMS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 11, 2019 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Emmis Comms (OTCEM:EMMS)?
A

Emmis Comms (EMMS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 13, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Emmis Comms’s (OTCEM:EMMS) revenues?
A

Emmis Comms (EMMS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 13, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $40.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

