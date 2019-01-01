ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Elbit Imaging
(OTCEM:EMITF)
2.25
1.18[110.28%]
At close: Apr 27
1.8988
-0.3512[-15.61%]
After Hours: 8:10AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.4 - 2.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap20.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.97
Div / Yield0.15/6.74%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-9.92
Total Float-

Elbit Imaging (OTC:EMITF), Dividends

Elbit Imaging issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Elbit Imaging generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 19, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Elbit Imaging Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Elbit Imaging (EMITF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elbit Imaging. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.93 on June 2, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Elbit Imaging (EMITF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elbit Imaging (EMITF). The last dividend payout was on June 2, 2008 and was $1.93

Q
How much per share is the next Elbit Imaging (EMITF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elbit Imaging (EMITF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.93 on June 2, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Elbit Imaging (OTCEM:EMITF)?
A

Elbit Imaging has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Elbit Imaging (EMITF) was $1.93 and was paid out next on June 2, 2008.

Browse dividends on all stocks.