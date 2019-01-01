QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.08/4.64%
52 Wk
1.55 - 2.72
Mkt Cap
15.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-9.92
Shares
9.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Elbit Imaging Ltd is an Israel based company. The business activity of the group is operated through two segments including Medical industries and devices, and Plots in India. Geographically the business presence is in the region of America, Europe, and ROW. The company derives maximum revenue from the Medical industries and devices segment which operates in the field of life science that includes development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, and for certain cancer diseases in the America region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elbit Imaging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elbit Imaging (EMITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCEM: EMITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elbit Imaging's (EMITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elbit Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for Elbit Imaging (EMITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elbit Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Elbit Imaging (EMITF)?

A

The stock price for Elbit Imaging (OTCEM: EMITF) is $1.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elbit Imaging (EMITF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 2, 2008 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2008.

Q

When is Elbit Imaging (OTCEM:EMITF) reporting earnings?

A

Elbit Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elbit Imaging (EMITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elbit Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Elbit Imaging (EMITF) operate in?

A

Elbit Imaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.