Elbit Imaging Ltd is an Israel based company. The business activity of the group is operated through two segments including Medical industries and devices, and Plots in India. Geographically the business presence is in the region of America, Europe, and ROW. The company derives maximum revenue from the Medical industries and devices segment which operates in the field of life science that includes development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, and for certain cancer diseases in the America region.