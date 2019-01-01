eMagin (AMEX:EMAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for eMagin
eMagin Questions & Answers
The latest price target for eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting EMAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 509.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and eMagin maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of eMagin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for eMagin was filed on March 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest eMagin (EMAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.00 to $5.00. The current price eMagin (EMAN) is trading at is $0.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
