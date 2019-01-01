QQQ
eMagin Corp designs, develop, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode, or OLED miniature displays, OLED-on-silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. The company's OLED displays are used in a variety of products, including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights & targeting systems, night vision & thermal imaging devices, training & simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. Its geographical segments are North & South America; Europe, Middle East, & Africa; and the Asia Pacific.

eMagin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eMagin (EMAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eMagin's (EMAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eMagin.

Q

What is the target price for eMagin (EMAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting EMAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 325.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eMagin (EMAN)?

A

The stock price for eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) is $1.175 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does eMagin (EMAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.

Q

When is eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) reporting earnings?

A

eMagin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is eMagin (EMAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eMagin.

Q

What sector and industry does eMagin (EMAN) operate in?

A

eMagin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.