Elys Game Technology
(NASDAQ:ELYS)
1.08
0.01[0.93%]
At close: May 27
0.98
-0.1000[-9.26%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low1.02 - 1.09
52 Week High/Low0.9 - 6.72
Open / Close1.09 / 1.08
Float / Outstanding17.7M / 23.7M
Vol / Avg.128.2K / 196.4K
Mkt Cap25.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float17.7M

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Elys Game Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$12.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 09:52 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elys Game Technology missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $1.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elys Game Technology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.10 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.36 -0.15 -0.13 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 14.09M 13.84M 10.89M 14.16M
Revenue Actual 11.67M 8.03M 11.69M 14.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Elys Game Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) reporting earnings?
A

Elys Game Technology (ELYS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Elys Game Technology’s (NASDAQ:ELYS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

