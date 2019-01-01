QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.31 - 0.33
Vol / Avg.
24K/141.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
83.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
Shares
260.5M
Outstanding
Elevate Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of a uranium deposit and other minerals.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elevate Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elevate Uranium (ELVUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elevate Uranium (OTCQX: ELVUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elevate Uranium's (ELVUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elevate Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Elevate Uranium (ELVUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elevate Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Elevate Uranium (ELVUF)?

A

The stock price for Elevate Uranium (OTCQX: ELVUF) is $0.32 last updated Today at 8:23:19 PM.

Q

Does Elevate Uranium (ELVUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elevate Uranium.

Q

When is Elevate Uranium (OTCQX:ELVUF) reporting earnings?

A

Elevate Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elevate Uranium (ELVUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elevate Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Elevate Uranium (ELVUF) operate in?

A

Elevate Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.