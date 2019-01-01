QQQ
Range
0.26 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/43K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 1.13
Mkt Cap
27.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
95.8M
Outstanding
Element Nutritional Sciences Inc is engaged in developing science based nutritional products for the ageing demographic 45 and over. Its products are widely available, scientifically formulated and clinically proven to help rebuild, restore and rejuvenate muscle.

Element Nutritional Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element Nutritional (ELNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element Nutritional (OTCQB: ELNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element Nutritional's (ELNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Element Nutritional.

Q

What is the target price for Element Nutritional (ELNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Element Nutritional

Q

Current Stock Price for Element Nutritional (ELNSF)?

A

The stock price for Element Nutritional (OTCQB: ELNSF) is $0.283 last updated Today at 8:54:49 PM.

Q

Does Element Nutritional (ELNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element Nutritional.

Q

When is Element Nutritional (OTCQB:ELNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Element Nutritional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Element Nutritional (ELNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element Nutritional.

Q

What sector and industry does Element Nutritional (ELNSF) operate in?

A

Element Nutritional is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.