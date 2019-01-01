ñol

Element Fleet Management
(OTCPK:ELEEF)
11.06
0.407[3.82%]
At close: May 27
10.4571
-0.6029[-5.45%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low11.02 - 11.06
52 Week High/Low8.51 - 12.11
Open / Close11.02 / 11.06
Float / Outstanding- / 398.7M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 11.5K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E18.66
50d Avg. Price9.61
Div / Yield0.24/2.17%
Payout Ratio37.5
EPS0.21
Total Float-

Element Fleet Management (OTC:ELEEF), Dividends

Element Fleet Management issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Element Fleet Management generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.93%

Annual Dividend

$0.231

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Element Fleet Management Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element Fleet Management. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Element Fleet Management (OTCPK:ELEEF)?
A

Element Fleet Management has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

