Range
0.27 - 0.29
Vol / Avg.
86.1K/76.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
21.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
79.1M
Outstanding
Electric Royalties Ltd is focused on acquiring royalty interests in advanced stage mineral projects as well as operating mines to build a portfolio of royalty interests in mineral deposits of commodities namely lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel & copper. It will benefit from the drive to electrification cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and otherapplications.

Electric Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electric Royalties (ELECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electric Royalties (OTCQB: ELECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electric Royalties's (ELECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electric Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Electric Royalties (ELECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electric Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Electric Royalties (ELECF)?

A

The stock price for Electric Royalties (OTCQB: ELECF) is $0.2704 last updated Today at 6:34:10 PM.

Q

Does Electric Royalties (ELECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electric Royalties.

Q

When is Electric Royalties (OTCQB:ELECF) reporting earnings?

A

Electric Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electric Royalties (ELECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electric Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Electric Royalties (ELECF) operate in?

A

Electric Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.