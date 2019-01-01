Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ:ELDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ:ELDN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Eledon Pharma missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

