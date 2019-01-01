Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ:ELDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eledon Pharma
Eledon Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ: ELDN) was reported by SVB Leerink on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting ELDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 707.45% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ: ELDN) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Eledon Pharma maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eledon Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eledon Pharma was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eledon Pharma (ELDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $26.00. The current price Eledon Pharma (ELDN) is trading at is $3.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.