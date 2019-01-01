Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting ELBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and Electra Battery Materials initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Electra Battery Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Electra Battery Materials was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) is trading at is $4.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
