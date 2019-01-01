East Japan Railway (OTC:EJPRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$605B
Earnings History
East Japan Railway Questions & Answers
When is East Japan Railway (OTCPK:EJPRY) reporting earnings?
East Japan Railway (EJPRY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for East Japan Railway (OTCPK:EJPRY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were East Japan Railway’s (OTCPK:EJPRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
