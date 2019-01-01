ñol

Exchange Income
(OTCPK:EIFZF)
36.06
1.9465[5.71%]
At close: May 27
34.1894
-1.8706[-5.19%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low36.06 - 36.06
52 Week High/Low29.43 - 37.72
Open / Close36.06 / 36.06
Float / Outstanding- / 38.9M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E27.36
50d Avg. Price33.42
Div / Yield1.87/5.18%
Payout Ratio134.91
EPS0.1
Total Float-

Exchange Income (OTC:EIFZF), Dividends

Exchange Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Exchange Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.35%

Annual Dividend

$2.2800

Last Dividend

Apr 29

Next Dividend

May 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Exchange Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Exchange Income (EIFZF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Exchange Income (EIFZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Exchange Income ($EIFZF) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Exchange Income (EIFZF) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Exchange Income (EIFZF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Exchange Income (EIFZF) will be on May 30, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Exchange Income (OTCPK:EIFZF)?
A

The most current yield for Exchange Income (EIFZF) is 5.43% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

