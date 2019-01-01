QQQ
Range
9.65 - 9.65
Vol / Avg.
400.4K/23.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
271.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.65
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
EG Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

EG Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EG Acquisition (EGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EG Acquisition (NYSE: EGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EG Acquisition's (EGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EG Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for EG Acquisition (EGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EG Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for EG Acquisition (EGGF)?

A

The stock price for EG Acquisition (NYSE: EGGF) is $9.65 last updated Today at 6:03:16 PM.

Q

Does EG Acquisition (EGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EG Acquisition.

Q

When is EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) reporting earnings?

A

EG Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EG Acquisition (EGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EG Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does EG Acquisition (EGGF) operate in?

A

EG Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.