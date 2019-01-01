ñol

Elite Education Gr Intl
(NASDAQ:EEIQ)
1.79
0.01[0.56%]
At close: May 27
2.00
0.2100[11.73%]
After Hours: 5:39PM EDT
Day High/Low1.89 - 1.89
52 Week High/Low1.48 - 10.33
Open / Close1.89 / 1.89
Float / Outstanding3.5M / 10.9M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 27.8K
Mkt Cap19.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float3.5M

Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ), Dividends

Elite Education Gr Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Elite Education Gr Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Elite Education Gr Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Elite Education Gr Intl (EEIQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elite Education Gr Intl.

Q
What date did I need to own Elite Education Gr Intl (EEIQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elite Education Gr Intl.

Q
How much per share is the next Elite Education Gr Intl (EEIQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elite Education Gr Intl.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elite Education Gr Intl.

