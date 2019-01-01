Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Dec 30
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$5.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Elite Education Gr Intl Questions & Answers
When is Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) reporting earnings?
Elite Education Gr Intl (EEIQ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 30, 2021 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Elite Education Gr Intl’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
