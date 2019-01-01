European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA), Dividends

European Equity Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash European Equity Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for European Equity Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 24, 2022.
The next dividend payout for European Equity Fund ($EEA) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of European Equity Fund (EEA) shares by May 16, 2022
The next dividend for European Equity Fund (EEA) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.03
European Equity Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for European Equity Fund (EEA) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.