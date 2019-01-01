ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
European Equity Fund
(NYSE:EEA)
7.9178
0.1378[1.77%]
At close: May 27
9.09
1.1722[14.80%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low7.81 - 7.96
52 Week High/Low7 - 12
Open / Close7.81 / 7.93
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 7M
Vol / Avg.10.5K / 14.2K
Mkt Cap55.2M
P/E6.29
50d Avg. Price8.5
Div / Yield0.22/2.72%
Payout Ratio8.41
EPS-
Total Float5.1M

European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA), Dividends

European Equity Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash European Equity Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.065

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

European Equity Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next European Equity Fund (EEA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Equity Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own European Equity Fund (EEA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for European Equity Fund ($EEA) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of European Equity Fund (EEA) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next European Equity Fund (EEA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for European Equity Fund (EEA) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)?
A

European Equity Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for European Equity Fund (EEA) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.