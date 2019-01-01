EDP (OTC:EDPFY), Dividends

EDP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EDP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for EDP. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.65 on May 24, 2012.
