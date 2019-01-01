Edenred (OTC:EDNMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Edenred
Edenred Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMY) was reported by Barclays on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EDNMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMY) was provided by Barclays, and Edenred upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Edenred, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Edenred was filed on July 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Edenred (EDNMY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Edenred (EDNMY) is trading at is $23.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.