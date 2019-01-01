QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/68.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 1
Mkt Cap
9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
104.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Edison Lithium Corp is a junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. Its properties include Salar de Antofalla, Salar de Pipanaco, Edison Mine, Shakt-Davis MIne, Cobalt-Kittson MIne and Kittson-Cobalt Mine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edison Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edison Lithium (EDDYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edison Lithium (OTCQB: EDDYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edison Lithium's (EDDYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edison Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Edison Lithium (EDDYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edison Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Edison Lithium (EDDYF)?

A

The stock price for Edison Lithium (OTCQB: EDDYF) is $0.0863 last updated Today at 5:49:39 PM.

Q

Does Edison Lithium (EDDYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edison Lithium.

Q

When is Edison Lithium (OTCQB:EDDYF) reporting earnings?

A

Edison Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edison Lithium (EDDYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edison Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Edison Lithium (EDDYF) operate in?

A

Edison Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.