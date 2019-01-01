Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.470
Quarterly Revenue
$4.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Consolidated Edison using advanced sorting and filters.
Consolidated Edison Questions & Answers
When is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) reporting earnings?
Consolidated Edison (ED) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)?
The Actual EPS was $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.62.
What were Consolidated Edison’s (NYSE:ED) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.6B, which missed the estimate of $2.7B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.