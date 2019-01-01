ñol

ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited
(OTCPK:ECVTF)
92.00
00
At close: May 12
92.00
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT

ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (OTC:ECVTF), Dividends

ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (ECVTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited.

Q
What date did I need to own ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (ECVTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited.

Q
How much per share is the next ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (ECVTF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (ECVTF) will be on June 14, 2006 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited (OTCPK:ECVTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECONOMIC INVST TR LTD by Economic Investment Trust Limited.

Browse dividends on all stocks.