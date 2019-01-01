QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/87.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
62.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Universal Copper Ltd, formerly Tasca Resources Ltd is a Canada-based exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The company is focused on its flagship Poplar Project, one of the pre-production copper projects in British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Universal Copper (ECMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Copper (OTCPK: ECMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Copper's (ECMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Copper (ECMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Copper (ECMXF)?

A

The stock price for Universal Copper (OTCPK: ECMXF) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:26:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Copper (ECMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Copper.

Q

When is Universal Copper (OTCPK:ECMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Copper (ECMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Copper (ECMXF) operate in?

A

Universal Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.