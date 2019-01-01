ñol

BlackRock ESG
(NYSE:ECAT)
14.98
0.25[1.70%]
At close: May 27
14.79
-0.1900[-1.27%]
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low14.74 - 14.99
52 Week High/Low13.61 - 20.19
Open / Close14.74 / 14.99
Float / Outstanding- / 105.7M
Vol / Avg.279.4K / 361.8K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E18.97
50d Avg. Price15.3
Div / Yield1.2/8.01%
Payout Ratio12.66
EPS-
Total Float-

BlackRock ESG (NYSE:ECAT), Dividends

BlackRock ESG issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BlackRock ESG generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.14%

Annual Dividend

$1.2000

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock ESG Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BlackRock ESG (ECAT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackRock ESG. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BlackRock ESG (ECAT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BlackRock ESG ($ECAT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BlackRock ESG (ECAT) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BlackRock ESG (ECAT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BlackRock ESG (ECAT) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for BlackRock ESG (NYSE:ECAT)?
A

BlackRock ESG has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BlackRock ESG (ECAT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

