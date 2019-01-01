QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
New Energy Exchange Ltd is a renewable energy company. It is a service provider focusing on the new ecology of energy Internet and provides integrated solutions based on blockchain technologies. The company has three business division: Blockchain technology application; New energy and Internet+.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Energy Exchange Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy New Energy Exchange (EBODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Energy Exchange (OTCEM: EBODF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Energy Exchange's (EBODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Energy Exchange.

Q

What is the target price for New Energy Exchange (EBODF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Energy Exchange

Q

Current Stock Price for New Energy Exchange (EBODF)?

A

The stock price for New Energy Exchange (OTCEM: EBODF) is $0.05 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 18:48:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Energy Exchange (EBODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Energy Exchange.

Q

When is New Energy Exchange (OTCEM:EBODF) reporting earnings?

A

New Energy Exchange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Energy Exchange (EBODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Energy Exchange.

Q

What sector and industry does New Energy Exchange (EBODF) operate in?

A

New Energy Exchange is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.