Range
41.85 - 41.85
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/1.4K
Div / Yield
1.74/4.15%
52 Wk
31.69 - 51.24
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
14.53
Open
41.85
P/E
10.79
EPS
1.32
Shares
405.6M
Outstanding
Erste Group Bank AG. is a bank holding company. The company's operating segment include Retail; Corporates; Group Markets; Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center; Savings Banks and Group Corporate Center. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. Its products inlcude mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products to credit cards, and cross selling products such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Erste Group Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erste Group Bank's (EBKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Erste Group Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erste Group Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Erste Group Bank (EBKOF)?

A

The stock price for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKOF) is $41.85 last updated Today at 5:37:58 PM.

Q

Does Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erste Group Bank.

Q

When is Erste Group Bank (OTCPK:EBKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Erste Group Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erste Group Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) operate in?

A

Erste Group Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.