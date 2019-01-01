Erste Group Bank AG. is a bank holding company. The company's operating segment include Retail; Corporates; Group Markets; Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center; Savings Banks and Group Corporate Center. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. Its products inlcude mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products to credit cards, and cross selling products such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.