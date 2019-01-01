QQQ
Range
0.36 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
10K/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 2.83
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
34M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. It identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. The company provides retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (OTCQB: EATBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs's (EATBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF)?

A

The stock price for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (OTCQB: EATBF) is $0.36131 last updated Today at 4:26:29 PM.

Q

Does Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs.

Q

When is Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (OTCQB:EATBF) reporting earnings?

A

Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs (EATBF) operate in?

A

Eat Beyond Glb Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.