Ellington Residential
(NYSE:EARN)
8.18
0.11[1.36%]
At close: May 27
8.21
0.0300[0.37%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low8.01 - 8.21
52 Week High/Low7.5 - 13.92
Open / Close8.11 / 8.21
Float / Outstanding9.5M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.90.3K / 160.3K
Mkt Cap107.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.94
Div / Yield0.96/11.69%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.33
Total Float9.5M

Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN), Dividends

Ellington Residential issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ellington Residential generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.9%

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ellington Residential Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ellington Residential (EARN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ellington Residential. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on June 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ellington Residential (EARN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ellington Residential ($EARN) will be on June 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ellington Residential (EARN) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ellington Residential (EARN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ellington Residential (EARN) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN)?
A

Ellington Residential has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ellington Residential (EARN) was $0.08 and was paid out next on June 27, 2022.

