QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.98 - 29.15
Vol / Avg.
27.8K/42.8K
Div / Yield
0.97/3.37%
52 Wk
27.67 - 36.28
Mkt Cap
18.6B
Payout Ratio
37.91
Open
27.99
P/E
10.42
EPS
91.41
Shares
654.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd is engaged in the business of housing, commercial facilities, and urban development. Daiwa's business segments include Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Existing Home Business, Health and Leisure, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Company conducts real estate development and construction work under contract in overseas markets, principally in Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Daiwa House Industry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK: DWAHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daiwa House Industry's (DWAHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiwa House Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiwa House Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY)?

A

The stock price for Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK: DWAHY) is $28.46 last updated Today at 8:08:38 PM.

Q

Does Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 22, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Daiwa House Industry (OTCPK:DWAHY) reporting earnings?

A

Daiwa House Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiwa House Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY) operate in?

A

Daiwa House Industry is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.